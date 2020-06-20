10

Written by Jim McBride and Stewart Harris, "Rose in Paradise" was Jennings' debut single from Hangin' Tough. The song, which became Jennings 12th No. 1 hit, was inspired by a woman named Rose, who, in the 1800s, presumably killed all five of her husbands.

"I was telling him about this house back home, outside of Huntsville, Alabama, where in the 1800s this lady named Rose lived," McBride tells The Boot. "She had five well-to-do husbands, and they all died mysteriously. They took her to trial and they could never prove that she poisoned any of them."

"Rose in Paradise" became Jennings' final No. 1 hit.