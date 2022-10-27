Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Cape May County.

From Somers Point to Cape May and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!

It looks like for Halloween 2022, all Cape May County towns will be Trick or Treating on Monday, October 31st. There's none scheduled for the weekend leading up to Halloween.

Trick or Treating times vary. All you have to do is scroll to find out Trick or Treat times near you.

Get our free mobile app

Have a safe and Happy Halloween and save us a Kit Kat or two if ya can. Lol.

Halloween 2022: Trick or Treat Times for Cape May County, NJ Towns Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Cape May County.

SJ's Ultimate Guide to Spooky Attractions Halloween 22 Spooky season is upon us! And whether you like to keep your celebrations low-key with a hayride or having the living daylights scared out of you, we've put together your ultimate guide for spooky and haunted attractions in South Jersey this Halloween.