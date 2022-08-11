Two New Jersey Pizzerias Named Among the Country’s Best

If you live in New Jersey, then you probably take your pizza pretty seriously, maybe even ignoring outside opinions. But when pizza experts from Italy start giving kudos to New Jersey pizza, you sit up and take notice.

An Italian food website named the top 50 pizzerias in the country and two New Jersey restaurants made the cut. The first one is probably no surprise with all the glowing press it’s received: Razza Pizza Artiginale in Jersey City That’s the pizzeria that the New York Times said made the best pizza in “New York.”

From the review by the Italian experts:

The flours, as well as some of the ingredients, are homemade. This pizza is the definition of the artisans' top-quality cuisine, with attention to the environment and the ultimate goal of offering a healthy and digestible quality product. The style of pizza is clearly Neapolitan, with a slightly more pronounced crust than your typical Neapolitan pizza but without any exaggeration.

Zucca at Razza’s

That pizza looks incredible.

Razza uses locally sourced ingredients.

The owner of Razza wrote a book about pizza.

The other New Jersey pizzeria to be honored as one of the best in the USA is Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont. Their review includes:

This is a small, clean, and well-organized pizzeria where you can order pickup or delivery online. Sandwiches, fried food, salads, and a nice thin and crispy pizza topped with fresh ingredients. The pizza is the typical Roman-style one and it is absolutely loved by the many habitual customers who come here every evening to enjoy it.

Bricco’s website says that their custom made pizza oven is one of the most expensive pizza ovens in the world.

A gorgeous-looking pizza from Bricco’s

“The Ava Bella” at Bricco’s - fresh oven-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, bread crumbs, topped with bread crumbs and burrata.

In case you’re wondering, Una Pizza Napoletana in Manhattan was named the country’s best. According to Patch.com, the top 15 pizzerias will be in the running for Top50’s list of the best pizza joints in the world, which will be announced in Sep.

