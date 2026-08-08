Welcome to 2026 - we have a new way to try to escape from police: on an E-Bike!

As is often the case, though, police have got their man.

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Photo by KBO Bike on Unsplash Photo by KBO Bike on Unsplash

Sea Isle City Arrest and Charge 21-Year Old From Somers Point

Sea Isle City Police Chief Anthony Gareffi Jr. says an incident during the afternoon of Tuesday, July 28th has resulted in an investigation and arrest.

Police say that one of their officers attempted to stop an E-Bike rider after seeing him commit a number of violations near the intersection of John F Kennedy Boulevard and Central Avenue.

When the officer turned on his emergency lights and attempted to stop the rider, the operator fled the scene.

An investigation - and cooperation with other agencies - led police to identify the rider as Alan Rosie, 21, of Somers Point.

A warrant was issued and thanks to Somers Point Police, Rosie was arrested. Sea Isle City Police took custody of Rosie... and eventually turned him over to Ocean City Police because of an outstanding warrant in that city.

Rosie was lodged in the Cape May County Jail, pending further processing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Sea Isle City Police Department

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