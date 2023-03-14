Vineland, NJ, deli ranked among best in New Jersey

New Jersey has some great food options, but have you ever just walked into a deli to get a fresh, handmade sandwich?

There is nothing better than a good old-fashioned mom-and-pop deli and we have one of the best in the state, right in Vineland.

Get our free mobile app

NJ.com's Pete Genovese just ranked the Top 33 Italian Delis in the entire state, with Giovanni’s Authentic Italian Deli in Vineland coming in at No. 31 on the list.

Giovanni’s, known for its Italian subs (they go against the South Jersey tide and call them subs, not hoagies). The imported Italian, with sopressata, prosciutto, capicola and provolone, is a wise choice. Throwing a party? You can buy lasagne, ravioli and ziti by the tray.

Located at 1102 N East Ave. in Vineland, this Italian deli has a tremendous roast pork sandwich that I've had and can vouch for and I also have had the Italian wedding soup, which was fantastic.

There are plenty of other options for you to try, and let me know what you think!

Here is a look at their full menu, which features some great homemade salads and desserts.

attachment-Screenshot_20230314_091749_Facebook loading...