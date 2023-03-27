The Vineland Police Department has turned to the public for help with identifying a man.

As is usually the case, although sometimes we can guess or assume, details are few, but the pictured person is wanted, "regarding an investigation from Home Depot - Vineland."

Per police, "if you recognize him or see him installing new floors, please reach out..."

Vineland NJ police seek the identity of this man - Photo: Vineland Police Department

Do you know who he is?

If you can help, you can contact Ofc. Santos at osantos@vinelandcity.org with information.

