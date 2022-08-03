Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place.

Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need.

Officials with the City of Vineland Water Utility say, "Currently, all 10 of the city's water pumping wells are running 24 hours a day. These wells can pump 12,592,800 gallons every 24 hours into the water distribution system, but still cannot meet the consumption demand," 6abc.com reports.

That demand has resulted in water restrictions affecting everything from washing your car to water your lawn.

Vineland has even noted certain days residents are allowed to use water for both of those purposes.

Water may reportedly only be used for car washing, other non-landscape outdoor water uses, etc. two days of the week.

Lawn watering has been scaled back to the hours of the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to 6abc.com.

Lawns with irrigating systems (sprinkler systems) may only be used two times a week between midnight and 2 a.m.

Gardens with flowers and shrubs equipped with drip/micro irrigation may be watered on an as-needed basis.

For more complete details regarding Vineland's water restrictions, click here.

