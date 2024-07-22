Vineland and Millville Police Looking for These Suspects

In case you were sadly unaware, there are surveillance cameras everywhere these days.

Chances are, if you do something wrong, there will be a photo or video of you doing it.

Police in both Vineland and Millville are asking for the public's help in identifying people captured on surveillance.

Vineland Police look to identify man involved in Cumberland County incident

Vineland Police say they're looking to identify a man who was involved in some sort of incident at Cumberland Mall recently. Police aren't giving out any more details. If you can help police identify this man, you're urged to call them at 856-691-4111 ext 4190.

You can also send an anonymous tip to: https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips.

Millville Police hope to identify suspects

In Millville, Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people in regard to a shoplifting investigation.

If you can assist Millville Police, you're urged to call 856)-825-7010. You can also send a message via the department's Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

23 Best Places to Get a Hoagie/Sub in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie or sub. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman