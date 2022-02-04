Each week, 973 ESPN South Jersey and Prime Events are bringing you the chance to vote for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week. We want to recognize some of the great student-athletes from around the Cape Atlantic League with several nominees each week. The winner of the last week's voting for the South Jersey Athlete of the Week is Holy Spirit High School's Boys' Basketball Player Jahmir Smith-Blount!

Check out this week's candidates for the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week and see below who is this week's winner:

*Semaj Bethea, St. Augustine Prep - The Sophomore point guard is averaging 16 points and four assists per game for the season helping the Prep remain as the Cape-Atlantic League's only undefeated team.

*Jabril Bowman, Bridgeton High School - The Senior power forward has averaged nearly 20 points per game over the last four games, including a double-double in an important win over Middle Township.

*Mason Bushay, Mainland Regional - The Junior Swimmer won the 100 Butterfly and 100 Backstroke at the Frank Forde CAL Boys Swimming Championships. He was named the event's Most Outstanding Swimmer.

*Olivia Scherbin, Ocean City High School - The Senior Swimmer won the 50 Meter and 100 Meter Freestyle events at the Frank Forde CAL Girls Swimming Championships. She was named the event's Most Outstanding Swimmer.

*Grace Speer, Atlantic County Institute of Technology - The Senior Basketball player scored her 1,000th career point during a 28-point performance against Delsea. She is second in the CAL in scoring with 20 or more points in each of her last six games.

*Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May Regional - The Junior Wrestler improved his record on the wrestling mat to 20-2 with 15 straight wins, 11 of them by pins. He finished seventh in the Beast of the East and is ranked No. 1 in South Jersey at 165 pounds.

The winner of the voting for this week's South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week is Mainland Regional Junior Swimmer Mason Bushay! Mason received 47.5 percent of the votes this week, pulling ahead Friday afternoon after a close race with ACIT Senior Grace Speer who finished with 40.5 percent of the vote. Make sure you check back each week to vote and here you can see some of our past winners of the South Jersey High School Athlete of the Week.