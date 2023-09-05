When it comes to traveling during the summer months, the Jersey Shore is definitely a summer hotspot.

But one area in South Jersey ranked above all the rest this summer, when it comes to families visiting the state of New Jersey, according to Airbnb, an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays and experiences.

Get our free mobile app

Airbnb recently named the top family destination in all 50 states, with the criteria used for family bookings being two or three-bedroom places.

So which South Jersey town did travelers book more than any other spot in New Jersey this summer?

Lower Township, which is made up of Diamond Beach, Erma, North Cape May, and Villas.

So why are so many people using Airbnb to book travel to Lower Township?

Airbnb provides families with a summer home away from home with a diverse array of listings, accommodations, views and experiences. Cramped hotel rooms and expensive adjoining rooms don’t need to be part of the summer travel balance sheet. Airbnb offers families the ability to maximize value and connection by staying together under one roof.

So what are people doing in Lower Township?

Well, there are a lot of fun things offshore, but the guess here is many people are booking in Lower for a less expensive alternative to booking on the island to use the beaches, boardwalk, and amusement parks.

However, there are plenty of great things to do in Lower Township, like visit one of their breweries, winery, and vineyards, Cold Spring Village, take a ride on the Cape May–Lewes Ferry, check out the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum or the Cape May Lighthouse.

There are plenty of things to do in Lower Township, but it also seems to be a great place to book an Airbnb if you want to visit all of the areas of Cape May county.