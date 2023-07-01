Voted The Best Date Night Restaurant In New Jersey

We all have our special favorite for a night out on the town, don’t we? What if you want to impress your date and take things next level? Well, I just saw that a website called Love Food did a deep dive into our state to determine the best date night destination in New Jersey.

I’m curious if you’ve been there and if so if you agree. There are lots of romantic, fine-dining destinations but according to Love Food, there is one stand-out that can’t be ignored. So, what is the most romantic, best date-night destination in all of New Jersey?

Apparently, it is all about the Chart House in Weehawken.

The website makes an amazing point, if you want to stellar view of New York City, you can’t be in New York City so across the Hudson is the place to be. You get the best of both worlds from an optics standpoint, you get water-front dining and a city view that is unbeatable.

This is a high-end restaurant that specializes in seafood and surf and turf may be the only way to do it up right! I mean if you're in an inch, you’re in a mile, right?

If you want to surprise your baby daddy they even have a take-out option which is pretty amazing.

PRIME RIB FAMILY MEAL PACK | $125

MAIN

Chart House Famous Slow Roasted Prime Rib

SALAD

Fresh Field Greens with Cucumbers, Tomatoes,

Red Onions, Radishes, Balsamic Vinaigrette

2 FAMILY STYLE SIDES

3 Potato Garlic Mashed + Creamed Spinach

DESSERT

Molten Chocolate Cake

So how many of you are going to get into a new relationship just so you can go out to eat here? It really is everything people say it is, in this case, believe the hype.

If you are on a budget and want to scale it down a bit, here are the best diners in New Jersey!

