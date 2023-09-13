This Outstanding Restaurant Was Just Named The Most Romantic In New Jersey

A moonlight night, candles on the table, and great food and wine. There is nothing like a wonderful romantic dinner, and now the experts say they have found the New Jersey restaurant that rises head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to romance.

If you are in love, then you want to celebrate that love in so many ways. One of those ways is to enjoy an unforgettable dinner together.

And it's not just the food that makes the dinner so memorable. It's also the service, the ambiance, and the setting that complete the experience.

The great folks at Good Housekeeping apparently know what it takes to make your romantic dinner a perfect one, and they have located the most romantic places to dine in each state.

And when they made their way around to the Garden State, they chose a great place that you might not even be aware of.

It's an awesome restaurant located in South Jersey, Gloucester County to be exact. It's a wonderful place known as the Franklinville Inn.

As you probably could guess by the town name, Franklinville is a town once frequented by Ben Franklin when he traveled through to head to Cape May.

This restaurant has managed to capture the charm of those days and marry it to some of the best food you can taste.

If you're in love, and you'd like to give it a try, it's located at 2526 Delsea Dr. in Franklinville, and it's open Tuesday through Saturday. Enjoy the experience at this one-of-a-kind place.

