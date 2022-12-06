It's time to fess up, South Jersey. I've figured it all out!

This is the time of year when everyone starts posting all of the wonderful festivities they're doing with their close family and friends. The holiday season is the epitome of oversharing on social media; tell me I'm wrong. People post EVERYTHING. All decorated for Christmas? Shared it. Kids got their pictures taken with Santa? Shared it. Baked cookies for the first time this season? Shared it.

Do you see a pattern forming here?

I also have been noticing, maybe you have too, that a lot of people from South Jersey (& even Ocean County) have been taking trips to Walt Disney World lately. Sure, it's hard to argue that this time of year isn't the best to go. It really is. For whatever reason, it feels like more people have been heading down to Florida during the holidays this year than before.

Could that be because people feel safer traveling now since the pandemic days are, for the most part, behind us? Surely. Whatever the reason, people from this region seem to be heading to Disney in droves.

I noticed, too, how many families have matching holiday-themed Disney shirts for EVERY SINGLE DAY they're in the parks. That's dedication right there. Then, it hit me. The same people that wear matching Disney shirts are the same people that we'll see the annual matching Christmas pajama pics from in just a few short weeks.

Photo by Amy Humphries on Unsplash Photo by Amy Humphries on Unsplash loading...

You know I'm right! It's a thing. The people from South Jersey that go on vacation and wear matching shirts are the SAME PEOPLE that plan to wear matching pajamas on Christmas. I'm not knocking it, either. I've never worn matching t-shirts in Disney nor have I been a part of a family Christmas pj photo shoot, but I'm definitely not against it. Both seem festive and fun!

Photo by Євгенія Височина on Unsplash Photo by Євгенія Височина on Unsplash loading...

It's only a matter of weeks now until my theory is proven. When you see the pictures posted on Christmas Day, scroll back on their timelines or Instagram feeds and I GUARANTEE you'll find matching vacation shirt pics.

Mark my words.

