Cedar Creek High School Student Wins “Disney Dreamer Of The Year”

South Jersey's got something BIG to celebrate this week! More specifically, Egg Harbor City does. We are screaming CONGRATULTIONS to Maria Maione who just was voted by her peers at Disney's Dreamers Academy as Disney's "Dreamer Of The Year." How awesome is that??

If you're unfamiliar with the program, the Dreamer Academy is basically a huge mentorship program down in Walt Disney World that offers students a chance to mingle and learn from some of the most famous, talented, and driven individuals in various career fields that were selected to participate in the academy. This could range from the airline industry, engineering industry, education, creative graphic arts, music, film, the list goes on and on. It allows the students, or "dreamers", to learn skills and make relationships that could benefit them in the years to come as they head down their own career paths to make their way in the world.

At the end of the program every year, the dreamers choose who they want to see named the Disney "Dreamer Of The Year." A junior from Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City took home the big title! In her dreamer profile, Maria says that she's enrolled in the engineering program and she's passionate about her work that she does for the deaf community. She even testified on behalf of the Deaf and Hard Of Hearing youth community to the NJ Senate and Assembly in an effort to pass the Deaf Student Bill of Rights! This girl is no joke, ya'll!

No doubt, we'll see Maria do big things in the years to come.

You can read all about Maria and what she's all about in her Disney Dreamer profile which can be found HERE. Watch Maria win the title of Disney's "Dreamer Of The Year" below.

Sources: Youtube, LaughingPlace.com, DisneyDreamersAcademy.com

