Watch as Loving Mom Crashes Her TV Reporter Son’s Video Report

Who doesn't love a mom who adores her children?

Mom is great, but sometimes Mom can be a little much.

Imagine you're at work when you turn around and your mom is there!

That happened to Columbus, Ohio TV reporter Myles Harris while he was at work. Harris was doing a video shoot on the street when his mom rolled up and ruined the whole video.

Harris' reaction is so cute and funny:

"Hi, Baby!"

Love it!

Go call your mom right now and tell her you love her!

