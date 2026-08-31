There's nowhere else, other than South Jersey, that you can climb inside the biggest elephant in the world.

We've cornered the market on large elephants on the beach, and other cool stuff too!

READ MORE:The Disappearing New Jersey 24-Hours Diner

READ MORE: Top 10 Things to Do in South Jersey in September

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20 Bucket List Items to Do In South Jersey Before You Die

This is a list of 20 things that you can only do in South Jersey.

1. Tour Lucy the Elephant in Margate.

It's America's oldest Roadside Attraction, not to mention the biggest elephant in the world. If you're not taking a tour, at least drive by and give her a big wave!

2. Ride the Tram Car in Wildwood.

The tram cars carry people up and down the Wildwood boardwalk. Once you've ridden it, you'll be hearing that famous line in your sleep: "Watch the Tram Car please!"

Courtesy of WildwoodsNJ.com Courtesy of WildwoodsNJ.com

3. Eat a Sub (or hoagie if you prefer) at White House Subs in Atlantic City.

Nowhere else on earth can you enjoy a delicious Italian sub while starring at a towel once used to soak up Frank Sinatra's sweat.

4. Take a Ride on the Cape May Lewes Ferry

It's the best way to go across the Delaware Bay. George Washington would have taken the ferry if it was around back then!

5. Ride the Go Karts at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.

The safest way to drive really fast. Bonus: you get to wear a racing suit and helmet!

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6. Take an Evening Walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk in the Middle of Summer.

There is the Field of Dreams in the middle of a cornfield in Iowa, and the Ocean City Boardwalk on a summer night. Either can be heavenly.

7. Eat Breakfast at the Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township.

It's a classic New Jersey diner experience.

8. Take the Kids to Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township.

It's like stepping back in time, before every kid had access to a screen 24/7.

9. Enjoy a Slice of Pizza on the Wildwood Boardwalk.

Maybe top it off with an ice cream cone.

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10. Take a Ride Through the Pine Barrens.

Extra credit if you do it at night! Let us know if you see the Jersey Devil along the way.

11. Pay a Visit to Batsto Village.

Take a walk and go back in time.

12. Check Out the Atlantic City Race Course Property.

Take a drive behind the Hamilton Mall and imagine a full grandstand and horses running around the track. Hurry, an Amazon warehouse will be there in a few years. (They call it "progress"....)

13. Enjoy a Sunrise on One of Our Many Great Local Beaches.

You have to get up early!

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14. Enjoy a Sunset on Sunset Beach in Cape May.

Yes, South Jersey is one of the few places you can catch both a sunrise and sunset in one area on the same day.

15. Climb a Lighthouse!

You have some local choices: the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City, and the Cape May Lighthouse at Cape May Point.

16. Pay a Visit to the Cape May Zoo.

Talk about value: It's free! Oh, and it's amazing!

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17. Walk Through an Atlantic City Casino.

Even f you don't gamble, take a stroll through and marvel at what a classic Atlantic City casino looks like.

18. Get Stuck in Summer Shore Traffic.

Hey, it really is a "South Jersey Thing!"

19. Pick Up Breakfast, Lunch, at Dinner At Wawa.

There's one on almost every corner, right? How many times a day are you at Wawa?

20. Drive Through Local Beach Towns and Guess the Prices of Some of the Houses.

Yeah, you can't even guess that high! LOL!