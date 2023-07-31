We Have The Coolest Small Town In New Jersey, One Of The Coolest In America

I guess a "cool" spot is especially important during summer here in New Jersey and by "cool" it has nothing to do with escaping the heat of summer although maybe this town will have a nice sea breeze to help during the "dog days of summer". I think this article by Far and Wide is about the vibe of the town, a cool town.

According to Far and Wide "Big cities like New York and Los Angeles may get most of the attention, but America is filled with small towns and communities that have long formed the backbone of the nation. These towns are filled with their own history, museums and cultural attractions, but also come with the added appeal of home-spun charm and hometown heroes."

In the Far and Wide article, they named the "coolest small towns" in America and the choice for New Jersey is a town we see popping up on numerous lists. Cape May seems to be the most popular small town in New Jersey according to many of the articles I am coming across this summer. Numerous "lists" contain this community in Cape May County. Next time you are looking for a day trip where you can enjoy a stroll through shops, dine out at restaurants, a trip to the beach, and a stay at a beautiful Victorian B&B, then put Cape May on your list of spots to hit at the Jersey Shore. It's quiet, beautiful, and cool.

Far and Wide added "Found at the lower tip of the Shore, just across from Delaware, this Victorian seaside town oozes charm from every corner. You'll feel as if you've stepped into fictional Mayberry — only this one set along the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean."

