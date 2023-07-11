Weird Laws That Actually Exist In New Jersey & Other States

This is a fun look at weird laws that still exist in New Jersey and other locations around the country.

New Jersey has made our coveted list of weirdness.

1. WEARING A BULLETPROOF VEST DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME IN NEW JERSEY IS UNLAWFUL.

Of course it’s illegal to wear a bulletproof vest while committing a crime. But, no one really knows why?

2. IT'S ILLEGAL TO SELL DOG HAIR IN DELAWARE.

This is the home state of The 46th United States President Joe Biden. This weird law extends to cats or any furry animal.

We also have absolutely no idea why it’s illegal to sell dog hair in Delaware, however, I think we can all agree that this is really weird.

3. DOORS TO ALL PUBLIC BUILDINGS IN FLORIDA MUST OPEN OUTWARD.

Opening doors outward makes harder to get in. Easier to get out. This is an actual law, and, yes, it’s weird for it to be a mandate.

The State of Florida makes it again later on our weird laws list.

4. IN NEW JERSEY, IT’S ILLEGAL TO DRIVE WHILE WATCHING TELEVISION.

With advances in technology, this may not be so weird after all.

However. It’s still weird.

It’s illegal under New Jersey motor vehicle laws for a driver of an automobile to drive, while watching TV.

5. YOU CAN’T SELL CARS ON SUNDAY IN NEW JERSEY.

This law originates from what were known as “Blue Laws.” These archaic laws date back to 1704 when working on Sunday was officially prohibited by law.

Yet, “Blue Laws” still exist today in New Jersey … for example, no alcohol sales in Ocean City, New Jersey.

These olden days laws exist around the state of New Jersey and around the country.

6. YOU CAN’T HAVE A VANITY LICENSE PLATE IN NEW JERSEY IF CONVICTED OF DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL.

This prohibition is permanent as a DUI conviction is not criminal in nature and cannot ever be expunged from your permanent record. You will forever be prohibited from having a vanity plate on your vehicle in the state of New Jersey.

7. YOU CAN’T PUMP YOUR OWN GASOLINE IN NEW JERSEY.

According to WiseVoter.com, this has been a regulation in New Jersey since 1949. The philosophy was aimed at protecting jobs and ensuring safety.

All gas stations in New Jersey are full-service only.

The state of Oregon is the only other state in America with this prohibition … yes, making it weird.

8. HERE'S FLORIDA, AGAIN - THEY PASSED A LAW IN 1974 ALLOWING THE STATE TO BAN ALCOHOL SALES DURING HURRICANES.

It seems as though hosting hurricane-drinking parties is a thing in the Sunshine State. That's both weird and dangerous.

9. IT’S ILLEGAL TO GIVE ALCOHOL OR TOBACCO TO ZOO ANIMALS IN MANVILLE BOROUGH, NEW JERSEY.

This ordinance was passed in either the 1930’s or 1940’s.

10. YOU CAN’T FROWN IN BERNARD’S TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY.

This is likely the weirdest of all 10 that we’ve included on our list.

However, this one is not a law or an ordinance… It is a resolution approved by the township governing body… That took affect in 1996.

There are many more weird laws that are still on the books in New Jersey and around the country.

We have just scratched the surface with our list.

SOURCE: These laws and more are available to see on the New Jersey State Department Website: state.nj.us/state.

