New Jersey: The Last State with Full-Service Gas Stations

The last state standing.

New Jersey holds the unique distinction of being the only state in the United States where full-service gas stations are the norm, as opposed to self-service options. Recently, Oregon joined the rest of the nation by lifting a longstanding ban on self-service at gas stations, leaving New Jersey as the final holdout.

Dawn McDonald - Unsplash Dawn McDonald - Unsplash loading...

The roots of New Jersey's ban on self-service date back to 1949, when it was first enacted as a safety precaution. The primary objective was to minimize the risk of potential fires by keeping everyday citizens from handling flammable gas.

Erik Mclean - Unsplash Erik Mclean - Unsplash loading...

While the rest of the country has embraced self-service as the standard practice at gas stations, New Jersey has retained this regulation. The motivations for preserving this unique approach vary among political leaders and residents. Some express concerns over potential job losses if self-service were permitted, while others argue that it represents a cherished tradition within the state. Regardless of the reasons, New Jersey remains the only state where drivers cannot pump their own gas.

No matter your opinion about the big gas debate. The gas stations here still have people to pump the gas for you, and they don't plan on changing that anytime soon.

Mehluli Hikwa - Unsplash Mehluli Hikwa - Unsplash loading...

So, when you pull up to the gas pump in New Jersey, just sit back, relax, and let the attendant take care of filling up your car. This is just another unique aspect that sets New Jersey apart from other states and gives us a proud distinction all our own.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk 2023 A Look at the Seaside Heights Boardwalk in Ocean County, New Jersey for Summer 2023 at the Jersey Shore