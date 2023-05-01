In case you missed it, Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery on Cross Keys Road in Gloucester Township has closed, but something new and exciting is replacing it. The G.O.A.T.



A new casual dining experience is coming, 42 Freeway reports. GONE are the servers in kilts. Sorry. Oh, and this particular G.O.A.T. doesn't have anything to do with a recently retired NFL quarterback, lol.

The team behind Rack’s Bar in Williamstown and Atco has reportedly taken ownership of the space and is in the process of a 6-week conversion that will turn Tilted Kilt into The Local G.O.A.T. Grill + Public House.

It'll be a trendy but casual concept restaurant, and that's slightly mysterious in the best possible way. It's certainly piqued my interest.

And it sounds like it's being TOTALLY turned over inside. According to 42 Freeway, 'Every single surface of the interior will be changed. Every wall will be repainted a new color. Most of the woodwork that you saw previously in the bar, will likely be gone.'

We'll keep an eye on The G.O.A.T and reports back with updates! In the meantime, the restaurant is hiring bartenders, servers, kitchen staff, managers, hosts, and food runners. For more into email contact@localgoatpublichouse.com.

