What could make an already awesome place in Atlantic City EVEN better? BBQ, baby!



Love brisket? Pulled pork? Ribs? All flavored to make your taste buds EXPLODE?! Set your GPS for Chucktown BBQ in Atlantic City.

Chucktown is the latest concept by Charles Soreth, the chef behind the delicious cuisine at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. THAT'S precisely where you'll find Chucktown BBQ. See! I told you it was taking something ALREADY great and making it even more awesome.

Chucktown's barbecue is Carolina inspired.

You can feast on the smokey, meaty goodness Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. till the good stuff's gone. Yep! Once the BBQ is cooked up and served until it's sold out, it's done for the day. So, get to Chucktown often but get there EARLY.

You won't be able to stop thinking about this brisket with Carolina slaw until you taste it for yourself.

Congratulations to Chef Chuck and the entire Chucktown BBQ and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall team on this newest venture on the Orange Loop.

Chucktown BBQ is located at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall at 133 S. Tennessee Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ.

