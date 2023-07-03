Let's talk about one of America's all-time favorite fast foods: Hamburgers!

One thing to love about hamburgers: They don't need to be expensive and elaborate to be delicious. Sometimes less is more.

And oftentimes, the best hamburgers you can find are in those blessed hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Nothing flashy or elaborate - just good, simple, well-made burgers. So where is the BEST hole-in-the-wall burger joint in New Jersey?

Cheapism.com did some delicious digging, and whipped up their list of the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Burger Joint in Every State. And their choice for New Jersey is in Bergen County. If you didn't know how famous it is, you would probably look right past it.

According to Cheapism, the best hole-in-the-wall burger joint in the state is at White Manna Hamburgers, located at 358 River Street in Hackensack, NJ.

Here's what Cheapism has to say about this place:

"Founded in 1939, White Manna (not to be confused with White Mana in Jersey City) is one of the nation's original slider joints. Burgers are small — most people order three or more — but inexpensive and tasty, with thinly sliced onions fried with the beef, and potato buns steamed on top."

They've been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," "Best Thing I Ever Ate," and "Food Feuds," even Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations". This little place has built up a huge reputation. It's also been voted as "NJ's Best Burger" by Reader's Digest, along with other accolades.

The burgers are modestly sized, so you're better off order two or three if you a big appetite!

Have you ever been to White Manna's Hamburgers? Tell us what you think! And if you have any other recommendations for cheap, tasty burgers in New Jersey, don't be afraid to chime in!

