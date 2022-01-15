Why it’s Illegal to Sit on These Benches in One South Jersey Town

One South Jersey town has some nice benches for the public to use -- but it's not legal to sit on them, apparently.

Let's assume for a moment that you are a weary traveler walking along Route 40 in South Jersey and you need to take a brief break.

Up ahead, you see a couple of benches in a nicely landscaped area. You say to yourself, "that's the prefect spot to take a break!"

But not so fast.

Get our free mobile app

While the area is well kept and the benches are in pristine condition, you are greeted by a less than welcoming sign: STATE PROPERTY. NO TRESSPASSING.

Benches in the Landisville section of Buena NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Benches in the Landisville section of Buena NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Huh?

Allow me to explain what's apparently happening here.

Those benches are in the Landisville section of Buena, right on Route 40 between Northwest Blvd. and Southwest Blvd.

Between Northwest Blvd. and Southwest Blvd. runs an abandoned set of railroad tracks (a train hasn't been on those tracks in decades).

Railroad tracks in Landisville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Railroad tracks in Landisville NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

It appears that those tracks sit on land that is owned by the state. And New Jersey being New Jersey, you can't be on or near that land, therefore, sitting on a bench that's on that strip of land is a big no-no.

Now, let's be honest, no one is going to throw you in Bayside State Prison for sitting there (imagine that conversation-- Inmate: What are you in for? You: Sitting on a bench.) I am just pointing out that when that nicely landscaped area was installed, no one noticed the big sign that said you can't go there. One would think that someone would have seen the STATE PROPERTY NO TRESSPASSING sign that's ten feet away. Guess not.

So the next time you are in Landisville, sit at your own risk, oh weary traveler. This is New Jersey, after all, where a simple task like sitting on a bench can involve a team of lawyers and the entire criminal justice system.

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!