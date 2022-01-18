Cops in Egg Harbor Township have identified the body that was found on the Black Horse Pike near Walmart Monday morning.

According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, their officers were called to the eastbound lanes of the Pike near Oak Tree Plaza/Walmart at about 7:20 AM for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person on the shoulder of the road.

There, "officers located an obviously deceased male victim in a grassy area adjacent to the roadway."

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Joseph Richardson II of Landisville.

Police say there we no obvious signs of foul play, but their investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 926-4051.

