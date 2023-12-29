Landisville Man Arrested for Attempted Murder of Mays Landing Woman

Police in Franklin Township have arrested a Landisville man on a charge of attempted murder.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Attack occurred on Christmas Day

Franklin Township Police say they were called to the area of North Franklin and West Arbor in Buena just after midnight on December 25th for the reports of a woman screaming.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a 52-year-old woman from Mays Landing bleeding from the head, acting disoriented.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Woman rushed to hospital in Vineland

Police say the woman - who they've not identified - was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland with injuries to her head and upper body. At last report, she was in critical condition.

Photo by Matthew Ansley on Unsplash Photo by Matthew Ansley on Unsplash loading...

Police arrest Landisville man

Police say detectives quickly determined it was Justin Lopez, 32, of Buena, who was responsible for the woman's injuries. they say he struck the woman with a brick, and tried to strangle her.

Lopez was arrested at the scene and charged. Due to the woman's injuries, he was eventually charged on Thursday with attempted murder.

Lopez was arrested and is in custody, awaiting a court hearing.

Police say that Lopez and the woman did know each other, and this was not a random incident.

The case remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Franklin Township Police Department.

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in New Jersey history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New Jersey using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker