Wildwood, NJ, PD Looks to Identify Two Connected to Vehicle Theft
Police officers in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a vehicle earlier this week.
The Wildwood Police Department says the two are connected to a vehicle that was stolen on Thursday, April 28th. It has since been recovered.
Surveillance photos show a man wearing a blue and black checkered jacket and a blonde-haired woman wearing a gray sweatshirt. The pictures appear to have come from a Wawa store.
Anyone who can assist police is asked to contact police at (609) 522-0222.
