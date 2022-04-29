Police officers in Cape May County are asking for your help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a vehicle earlier this week.

The Wildwood Police Department says the two are connected to a vehicle that was stolen on Thursday, April 28th. It has since been recovered.

Black truck - Photo: Wildwood Police Department Black truck - Photo: Wildwood Police Department loading...

Surveillance photos show a man wearing a blue and black checkered jacket and a blonde-haired woman wearing a gray sweatshirt. The pictures appear to have come from a Wawa store.

Anyone who can assist police is asked to contact police at (609) 522-0222.

