Have you been missing Pink Cadillac Diner in Wildwood? Well, it's been renovated and will reportedly be reopening soon with some mouthwatering new menu items.

The 50s-style diner is under new management, according to its official website, and has been temporarily closed the last few months while undergoing a makeover.

Until it DOES reopen, the diner's got our tongues wagging for new additions to its menu, like Oreo Cookies & Cream French Toast. It looks like breakfast and dessert rolled into one, and we're not mad about it.

So, if you like a fabulous retro yet contemporary diner vibe, make sure to give Pink Cadillac a visit this summer if you find yourself in Wildwood.

Pink Cadillac Diner is located at 3801 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood NJ, just three blocks from Morey's Pier.

