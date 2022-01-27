A woman from Burlington County has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a child in her home last year.

26-year-old Rachel Karngbaye of Willingboro Township pleaded guilty in September to second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She was sentenced Thursday in Superior Court.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina says an investigation began in January 2021, after the victim’s mother contacted police to report the assault. Authorities are not releasing many details to protect the victim.

Karngbaye received ten years for the assault charge and five for endangering; the sentences will run consecutively. She will also be under parole supervision for life and will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Coffina's office says Karngbaye will serve her sentence in a prison instead of at a state facility that treats sex offenders because an evaluation determined that she is not willing to undergo treatment.

