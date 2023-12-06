A Willingboro man has received a long prison sentence for stealing $240 from a Rite Aid store in Millville back in 2020.

On Tuesday in a Cumberland County courtroom, 54-year-old Rodney Green was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on a second-degree robbery charge after the State successfully argued that he should be treated as a persistent offender.

Authorities say Green entered the store on North High Street on September 29th, 2020, and demanded money from the cashier.

While inside, he threatened to kill her and everyone else if the money was not handed over. Green then made another threat, urging the cashier to hurry up.

Rite Aid on North High Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Rite Aid on North High Street in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Ultimately, he got away with $240.

Green was convicted by a jury on August 26th, 2022.

His sentence falls under the No Early Release Act, which means he must serve at least 12 ½ years before becoming eligible for parole.

The Millville Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant Prosecutors Jessica Klavens and Shari-Ann Sasu prosecuted the case.