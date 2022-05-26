Win Passes to TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City

August 12-14 is going to be a great weekend on the Atlantic City beach.

Hang out on the sand with Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen, Lauren Alaina, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, Hardy, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and more at the TidalWave Music Festival 2022.

Here's your chance to win a pair of 3 day passes this weekend! We've got 20 pairs and we want you to win!

At the top of each hour between 9 AM and 5 PM Saturday (5/28), Sunday (5/29), and Monday (5/30) we will be giving you a 3-digit combination on air.

Once you hear that combination open your Cat Country App, tap the "TidalWave" button, and enter that hour's combination.

The more combinations you enter, the more chances you have to win.