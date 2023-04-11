Winning $100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Ladies and gentlemen, please check your tickets!

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased in Atlantic County.

The winning ticket, a Jersey Cash 5 ticket for the Thursday, April 6, 2023 drawing was purchased at the McKee City Lukoil station at the corner of the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 18, 29, and 42. The XTRA number was 3. The winning ticket match all 5 of the Jersey Cash 5 numbers.

Lottery officials have not said if the winner has come forward to claim their prize, as of yet.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery.

