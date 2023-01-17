Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore

With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season.

But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining in popularity, as well?

There has been a nicer housing stock over the last two years, said Mike Loundy, broker and owner of Seaside Realty in Seaside Heights.

The COVID-19 pandemic created an opportunity for many folks to build new homes and get more money for summer rentals,” he said.

“That has also transferred over to the winter rentals where we have 3-4-5 bedroom properties, townhouses, and single families that are much nicer and it’s created a demand now for those types of things,” Loundy added.

Also, as a result of Superstorm Sandy which devastated parts of New Jersey, especially at the Shore in October 2012, many people are still reconstructing their homes, he said.

Those people need to stay somewhere and they like to stay somewhere nice while they are re-doing their homes, he said.

“So, we presently have a handful of those types of situations living in new homes that have been built since just before COVID, and it’s a good market for us to have,” Loundy said.

Even in the dead of winter, people still like to get away from the city, whether it’s New York or Philadelphia, and seek some respite at the Jersey Shore beaches, he explained. Many still want to be near the beach and boardwalk to take bike rides or walks. Others like being near restaurants and stores so it’s just a short walk from the rental to these places.

Plus, staying somewhere newer and nicer is always a plus. Lounday said people who usually want to rent for the winter usually start looking to put money down just after Labor Day.

They want to secure something that rents somewhere between $5,000 to $7,000 a month. Usually, people want to secure nice, newish rentals for the season. So, they put themselves in a position to be able to pounce on them around September and October so they can get primo homes and primo spots for the winter, he added.

While many Jersey Shore towns have much to offer in the winter, Loundy has a soft spot for Seaside Heights.

“Our boardwalk is magnificent. We had the first fully rebuilt boardwalk after Hurricane Sandy. It’s nice and wide. It’s beautiful. It’s clean. Our beaches are beautiful and it’s a very busy area for people to walk,” Loundy said.

If you’re a biker or a walker, chances are you’ll run into the same people doing the same thing at the same time of day. So, it’s a great way to make new friends, enjoy the scenery and absorb all that these little beach communities have to offer in the off-season, he added.

Most winter house rentals are between $3,000 and $5,000 a month in the winter depending on the size, whether it’s a 3-bedroom condo or 5-bedroom new construction homes, he explained.

“It’s very affordable for people who want to come down in the off-season and enjoy fantastic restaurants that are not crowded, our beautiful beaches, our boardwalk, and some relatively mild weather, most of the time,” Loundy said.

Some people rent by the month. Others rent by the week. Some homes will even offer just weekend winter rentals.

Now, that it’s January, most people are looking to secure a summer rental, Loundy said.

But, if you do a little homework, and a little digging, you may still be able to secure a little winter getaway for yourself and your family this winter at the Jersey Shore.

