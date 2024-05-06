Once the weather starts to warm up here in the Garden State, people breathe a sigh of relief. Summer is near and fun is right around the corner. People are also happy not to worry about getting sick as much during the summer months here in New Jersey. Unfortunately, there is one particular disease that thrives in NJ once the temperatures start to rise.

According to the Mayo Clinic, folks in the Garden State have to worry about spreading Coxsackie disease throughout NJ during the warmer months.

Highly Contagious Disease Could Spread In NJ During Summer 2024

If you're unfamiliar with Coxsackievirus, you should know there are two main groups. Group A typically affects infants & children. Sometimes, adults are inflicted. Not as often as children, though.

You know the Group A Coxsackieviruses more commonly known as hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). It's a viral illness characterized by fever, sore throat, and characteristic blisters or sores on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth. HFMD is highly contagious and spreads through close personal contact, respiratory droplets, and contact with contaminated surfaces.

Group B coxsackieviruses can cause myocarditis, meningitis, pericarditis, and more. These viruses can also cause symptoms similar to those of the common cold, such as fever, sore throat, and muscle aches.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease common in children during the summer

Most cases of Coxsackievirus infection resolve on their own without specific treatment. However, in some cases, particularly in individuals with weakened immune systems, Coxsackievirus infections can lead to more serious complications. That's why it's so important to protect your children at all costs.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a nasty virus for children to fight off. Treatment typically involves managing symptoms and providing supportive care, such as rest, hydration, and pain relief medication, but if it progresses, more might have to done.

Since the disease is more common in NJ during the summer, parents are encouraged to make sure they, as well as their children, are practicing good hygiene such as proper handwashing, cleaning and disinfecting often, as well as staying home when sick. This information is particularly important for parents with children in daycare, since that's usually where outbreaks occur the most often.

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease isn't the only illness you need to watch out for this summer:

