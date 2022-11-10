Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ

Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day.

Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.

Cape May Prosecutors Office Cape May Prosecutors Office loading...

In a joint release from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Christopher Leusner of the Middle Township Police Department, officials say this race-bias incident took place in Rio Grande on Tuesday evening.

Cape May County officials are looking for help identifying the woman or her car, a four-passenger sedan, which appeared to be a Buick, with chrome trim and tinted windows seen parked in the area where the incident occurred.

If you recognize this woman or her car, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609- 465-1135, or the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.

You can also leave the information anonymously through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips.

