Insert heart-face emoji! We just found out Cherry Hill is getting a Sugar Factory!



Sugar Factory offers confectionary satisfaction on too many levels to count!

Its stores and restaurant have reached global fame, making it them quite literally the sweetest spots on earth.

And, now one of those sweet spots will be Cherry Hill, New Jersey! The Sugar Factory is reportedly opening in Towne Place at Garden State Park (off Route 70 and Haddonfield-Berlin Rd.) this fall, according to Courier Post.

M&M Realty Partners' (the parent company of Sugar Factory) executive vice president Joe Morris puts the Cherry Hill location's completion timeline as early as September.

Cherry Hill's Sugar Factory will be the second in South Jersey, behind the one which debuted at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in A.C. back in 2018.

Since then, we've not been able to get enough of the over-the-top menu items (like burger sliders on rainbow-hued buns), including Sugar Factory's legendary goblet drinks accessorized with lollipops, gummy candies, and candy necklaces.

