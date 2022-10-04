At least they parked at a meter?

Kinda?

Some police officers in one Jersey Shore town got a bit of a surprise Tuesday as they stumbled upon what could quite possibly be the worst example of driving down the shore -- ever.

Our travels take us to Cape May where someone didn't park too close to the Promenade/sea wall along Beach Avenue...

They drove on top of it.

Pickup truck on the Promenade in Cape May NJ - Photo: Cape May Police Department Pickup truck on the Promenade in Cape May NJ - Photo: Cape May Police Department loading...

Now, I have many questions about this.

Get our free mobile app

For starters, if you're driving and you see a perfectly good, well-paved road and you are next to it instead of on it, shouldn't that raise a red flag?

Secondly, what road have you ever driven on with benches on it?

Anyway, police said,

This afternoon a vehicle was located on the Promenade where vehicles are "not to be driven", the vehicle was stopped by our Patrol Division and issued a summons. The vehicle was safely removed by the responding patrol officers.

They continued,

Please remember to utilize Beach Avenue not the Promenade as your mode of travel, unless your on foot or your bikes/skates from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m, daily.

Officials did not reveal what state the driver was from, however, if that person was from the Garden State, they need to turn in their Jersey card and move to Delaware this weekend.

All kidding aside, no one was hurt.

Delicious Cape May Restaurants Open Year-Round 2022-2023 The off-season is my favorite time of year to visit Cape May. You will find that the least crowded time is a great time to try some delicious Cape May restaurants that stay open year-round or most of the off-season.