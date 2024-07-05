Fabulous Cape May Spot is Best Place for a Picnic in New Jersey

If your idea of a picnic is to unwrap your Wawa hoagie (or sub) from it's wrapper while sitting on a graffiti-filled crooked wooden table in a the middle of a mosquito infested swamp, it's time to up your game!

New Jersey is filled with some great picnic spots - and, one of these spots is being lauded as "The Most Scenic Picnic Spot in New Jersey."

Cape May lands at the top of the list

If you're looking for a place for the perfect picnic, you just might find what you're looking for in Cape May.

Editors at LoveFood.com say the best bet for a picnic in New Jersey is Cape May Point State Park. They say Cape May is "retro heaven - all beaches, boardwalks, candy floss, and candy-hued Victorian houses."

Who wouldn't want to picnic there!

Editors suggest using one of the picnic tables at the park to enjoy scenery all around.

From the lighthouse to the beaches to the dunes to the marshes, you'll enjoy sights and sounds like nowhere else. The bird-watching is a big plus too!

Other great scenic picnic spots nearby

Editors mentioned some other great picnic spots in nearby states.

In Pennsylvania, they recommend Bushkill Falls in the Poconos at the Delaware Water Gap.

In Delaware, they mention Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes - not far from the Cape May Lewes Ferry Terminal.

SOURCE: LoveFood.com

