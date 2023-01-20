A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey.



This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.

Roadsnacks.net reportedly analyzed more than 200 of New Jersey's smallest towns using FBI crime data and the four years of the Census's American Community Survey, and based their list on the following six factors:

Population Density (the lower, the worse)

Unemployment Rates

Crime

The Cost of Housing

Adjusted Median Income (to meet the cost of living)

Number of High School Dropouts

The eight South Jersey small towns that were unfortunate enough to make this list are below, from, well, best to worst (but really roadsnacks.net is just saying #1 is the WORST of the worst).

#9. Chesilhurst, Camden County

#7. Laurel Lake, Cumberland County

#6. Penns Grove, Salem County

#5. Woodbine, Cape May County

#4. Salem, Salem County

#3. Port Norris, Cumberland County

#2. Seabrook Farms, Cumberland County

#1. Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County

Filling in the gaps between 1-10 are small towns outside of South Jersey: #8. Oxford, in Warren County, and #10. Cedar Glen Lakes, in Ocean County.

Although these findings are analytical (and I'm not trying to shoot the messenger), how could it not make residents of these small towns not feel bad about their situation? Aren't most people just doing the best they can? Do we need a list to emphasize the fact? I personally know a LOT of good people, some family, and friends, who live and work in these 'worst' small towns. It's just a question.

To see a more comprehensive breakdown of the roadsnacks.com research, click here.

