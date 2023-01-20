8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It&#8217;s Not Nice)

8 of the 10 Worst Small Towns in NJ are in South Jersey, List Says (and It’s Not Nice)

A brand-new list was just published of the 10 worst small towns in New Jersey you'd supposedly never want to live, and eight of them are in South Jersey.

This research comes from roadsnacks.net. Let's talk about criteria and just how the folks at the website came up with their findings.

Roadsnacks.net reportedly analyzed more than 200 of New Jersey's smallest towns using FBI crime data and the four years of the Census's American Community Survey, and based their list on the following six factors:

  • Population Density (the lower, the worse)
  • Unemployment Rates
  • Crime
  • The Cost of Housing
  • Adjusted Median Income (to meet the cost of living)
  • Number of High School Dropouts
The eight South Jersey small towns that were unfortunate enough to make this list are below, from, well, best to worst (but really roadsnacks.net is just saying #1 is the WORST of the worst).

#9. Chesilhurst, Camden County

Google Maps
#7. Laurel Lake, Cumberland County

Google Maps
#6. Penns Grove, Salem County

Google Maps
#5. Woodbine, Cape May County

Google Maps
#4. Salem, Salem County

Google Maps
#3. Port Norris, Cumberland County

Google Maps
#2. Seabrook Farms, Cumberland County

Google Maps
#1. Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County

Google Maps
Filling in the gaps between 1-10 are small towns outside of South Jersey: #8. Oxford, in Warren County, and #10. Cedar Glen Lakes, in Ocean County.

Although these findings are analytical (and I'm not trying to shoot the messenger), how could it not make residents of these small towns not feel bad about their situation? Aren't most people just doing the best they can? Do we need a list to emphasize the fact? I personally know a LOT of good people, some family, and friends, who live and work in these 'worst' small towns. It's just a question.

To see a more comprehensive breakdown of the roadsnacks.com research, click here.

