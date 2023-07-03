Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.

In a recent Cosmo article "The Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" the publication chose the cream of the crop when it came to beautiful locations here in America. Of course, the article included their selection of the most beautiful spot in New Jersey.

Cosmo selected beautiful Island Beach State Park, right here in Ocean County, as the most beautiful location in New Jersey and one of the most beautiful in America. What an honor for the State Park which showcases our beautiful beaches here along the Jersey Shore.

According to Island Beach NJ "The park contains close to ten miles of sandy beach, an extensive shoreline along Barnegat Bay, dense maritime forests, rolling sand dunes, and tidal marshes. Island Beach is also home to foxes, ospreys, other wildlife, and more than 400 species of plants."

Truly one of our fantastic locations here in New Jersey, just one of so many. Enjoy Island Beach State Park it is a gem at the Jersey Shore and worth making the Top 50 most beautiful places in America.

