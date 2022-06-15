Your Dog Deserves This Canine Carnival In New Jersey

We all love our fur babies. There is a super-cute pet event going on and you are invited! It’s a Canine Carnival to kick off the summer for you and your best buddy.

Our dogs love us unconditionally. For example, last night I was putting something in my file cabinet when a piece of décor fell off and hit me right in the back of the head. The thud was so loud and I yelled in pain. My dog Fozzie ran to alert my husband that it happened. He started freaking out and jumping up on the glass and then ran him over to me. Then for the rest of the night, he laid right by my side. Here's a pic of my little guy. Shout out Fozzie, thanks for keepin' it real.

Clearly, our dogs deserve the best so why not treat them to their own special day out in New Jersey?

Green Leaf Pet Resort is hosting a free Canine Carnival on June 25th from noon to 6 pm. They plan on offering a ton of fun activities for you and your pooch, and some contests! They will judge a dock diving competition for prizes!

There will be classic carnival games, vendors, live music, demonstrations, a frisbee show, food trucks, raffles, and giveaways.

It is all for a great cause too! All proceeds will go to CentraState Healthcare Foundation.

Here are all the details:

Canine Carnival

JUNE 25

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Green Leaf Pet Resort

23 Burnt Tavern Road

Millstone Township, NJ 08510

Read more details about the event from New Jersey Family here.

