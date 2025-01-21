Food Trucks Fill-in at Ventura&#8217;s Offshore Cafe in Northfield

Food Trucks Fill-in at Ventura’s Offshore Cafe in Northfield

You've got to respect a business that looks out for its customers!

We recently told you that Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield had temporarily closed its kitchen for renovations.

We have an update: the attached liquor store and the bar at Ventura's are still open.

Here comes the food trucks in Northfield

Ventura's has announced on Facebook that they will be hosting food trucks at their restaurant while work is preventing their kitchen from operating.

Here's the rundown of the food truck schedule:

Tuesday, January 21st - Tacocat 4-8 pm

Thursday, January 23rd - Don's Cheesesteaks 3 - 8pm

Friday and Saturday, January 24th and 25th - Traveling Nomad 3-9pm

READ MORE: Ventura's has the best French Onion Soup

New kitchen coming

Ventura's says their kitchen renovations are coming along nicely, and they can't wait to welcome customers back to their dining room.

In the meantime, they've found a way to continue to serve their loyal customers.

I like that!

