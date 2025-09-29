Atlantic City Will Permit Food Trucks at Two Locations

Atlantic City Will Permit Food Trucks at Two Locations

simonmayer

The City of Atlantic City appears to be opening a couple spots in the city to food trucks.

That's based on a news release from the city's mayor, Marty Small, Sr.

The release was issued Friday, and points to a news conference that will be held Tuesday.

READ MORE: Ocean City Residents Warned to Stop Being Stupid

READ MORE: All the Vacant Houses in Atlantic City

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

 

Google Maps
loading...

Food Truck History in Atlantic City

The move to allow food trucks to operate in the city comes more than three years after a much publicized event that happened at Gardner's Basin in the city. At that time a food truck was removed - a move that sparked some controversy. Read more about that here.

It appears the city will now allow food trucks to park and operate at two locations in the city: Garner's Basin Seawall and O'Donnell Memorial Park.

Google Maps
loading...

Permitting Required

The news release from the city indicates that Mayor Small will reveal details and requirements at the news conference.  Information for food truck operators on the next steps will include permit requirements and timelines.

Here's hoping the city and food truck operators can work together and help provide visitors and residents with some fun food choices in the future.

Who doesn't love a food truck?

SOURCE: Atlantic City Mayor's Office

REFORM Alliance Gala in Atlantic City

The stars showed up at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo

Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem!

Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

 

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Atlantic City, Food Trucks, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3