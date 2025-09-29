The City of Atlantic City appears to be opening a couple spots in the city to food trucks.

That's based on a news release from the city's mayor, Marty Small, Sr.

The release was issued Friday, and points to a news conference that will be held Tuesday.

Food Truck History in Atlantic City

The move to allow food trucks to operate in the city comes more than three years after a much publicized event that happened at Gardner's Basin in the city. At that time a food truck was removed - a move that sparked some controversy. Read more about that here.

It appears the city will now allow food trucks to park and operate at two locations in the city: Garner's Basin Seawall and O'Donnell Memorial Park.

Permitting Required

The news release from the city indicates that Mayor Small will reveal details and requirements at the news conference. Information for food truck operators on the next steps will include permit requirements and timelines.

Here's hoping the city and food truck operators can work together and help provide visitors and residents with some fun food choices in the future.

Who doesn't love a food truck?

SOURCE: Atlantic City Mayor's Office

