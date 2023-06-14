10 years after NJ star James Gandolfini died, his fans don’t forget

James Gandolfini's fans will never fuggetaboutit.

On June 19 it will have been 10 years since that sad day when his son Michael found his 51-year-old father unconscious in a hotel bathroom. The family was on vacation in Rome. It was a massive, sudden heart attack. Michael was only 14 years old. Michael of course went on to play his father's role of Tony Soprano in the prequel "The Many Saints of Newark."

"The Sopranos" universe was upended. Fans who loved him grieved hard. I've heard from so many people who had the chance to meet James Gandolfini that he was one of the kindest, warmest souls.

HBO Season Premiere Of 'The Sopranos' Actor James Gandolfini on March 7, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) loading...

If you need any proof of how much his fans loved him and his work, look no further than fan survey data from ranker.com.

Countless examples.

He was voted number 2 best TV actor of all time, behind only Bryan Cranston and ahead of Robin Williams.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Evan Agostini/Invision/AP loading...

Greatest mobster or gangster of film or TV he ranked above them all, number 1 baby.

Greatest TV character of all time? Gandolfini's portrayal of Tony Soprano ranked number 4.

The Sopranos cast (Photo: Getty Images) The Sopranos cast (Photo: Getty Images) loading...

Greatest character on HBO shows? Number 2.

This one was perhaps the sweetest. In a ranking of Times Actors Went Out Of Their Way For Cast And Crew, James Gandolfini ranked number 1.

There was a contract dispute and Gandolfini felt the supporting cast wasn't being fairly paid. He wound up writing checks against his own personal bank account for $33,000 each to cast members.

HBO Season Premiere Of "The Sopranos" Getty Images loading...

As far as his show, "The Sopranos" was ranked number 1 in all of the following categories on ranker.com. Greatest TV Drama of All Time, Best TV Drama of the 2000s, Best HBO Drama of All Time and Best Emmy Winning Dramatic Series.

James Gandolfini would have been only 61 years old and still working and producing who knows what greatness. Instead he died in a hotel room in Rome at 51 on June 29, 2013. We miss you Jimmy. Your work spoke for your skill. Your kindness spoke for your soul.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.