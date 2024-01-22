Ah, the power of love. Love it or hate it, but Valentine's Day will be here before you know it.

That means you and your honey will soon be embarking on a day that's hopefully filled with all the loves, hugs, and surprises that usually come right along with the annual day of love.

If you're thinking about Valentine's Day and rolling your eyes as you do so, that's totally understandable. Perhaps you're single and Valentine's Day sounds like the worst day ever. Maybe you feel like sitting this one out in an effort to save money. Maybe you just think Valentine's Day is boring because you've already done all the typical holiday traditions year after year.

If you live here in the Garden State, Valentine's Day is ANYTHING but boring. I promise you, unless you're making it a point to sit on your couch and not move for the entire day, then you can have a GREAT time celebrating the international day of love as long as you put in the effort to do so.

What to do for Valentine's Day without spending a ton of money

It's totally understandable not wanting to do a whole lot for Valentine's Day this year if you're trying to watch your wallet. Times are tough! It's expensive to live these days, isn't it?

Luckily, if you live in the South Jersey area, there are plenty of ways for you to enjoy the holiday without necessarily spending an arm and a leg.

12 Creative Ideas For A South Jersey Valentine's Day Date You're bored with the mundane idea of dinner to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. Totally understandable. Luckily, you live in South Jersey. That means there are PLENTY of other ways to enjoy the holiday without having to resort to all the ole' reliable V-Day ideas.