With Valentine's Day fast approaching, it leads plenty to wonder whether or not the single life is really as bad as people make it out to be.

Here in the Garden State, there are plenty of places to meet that special someone. As a matter of fact, New Jersey was recently named one of the top ten states to be single in all of the United States. Go Jersey!

Still, that doesn't diminish the need to feel loved and valued on the international day of love that is February 14th.

Sometimes, the loneliness is LOUD. Not so loud, though, that girlies would risk everything to have a partner. That's especially true when it comes to our animals.

A new study has shown that it's best if you don't try to compete with a lady's pets. Chances are she'll choose them over you every time.

Not only is it enough for you and your special person to have a love connection, but most women have shared that they won't compromise their pet's well-being and comfort for the sake of a relationship.

Women will almost always choose their pets over love.

The survey has concluded that 60% of women say they won't move forward in a relationship if their partner doesn't like their dog. So, if you and your lady's fur baby don't feel sparks, she'll kill any spark you feel for her real quick.

Data collected by the folks over at Pawlicy Advisor have found that 28% of women say they're turned off by a potential partner's dislike of their pets.

The post-breakup statistics are even more shocking. A whopping 58% of women say they miss their ex's dog more than their ex.

These numbers prove that the quickest way to a woman's heart is through a fur baby. If me and my friends are any indication, that's especially true here in the Garden State.

