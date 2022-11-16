13-Year Old Shot, 14-Year-Old in Custody in Millville

Details are scarce, but a 13-year-old has been shot in Millville, and a 14-year-old is in custody.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the 13-year-old boy was shot, and needed to be airlifted to Cooper Hospital. He's reported in stable condition.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy is in custody. Neither boy has been publicly identified.

The Prosecutor's Office reports the incident was isolated and there is no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Source: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

