Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says a 15-year-old male from Brick Township has been sentenced in connection to the stabbing death of his father earlier this year.

Ibrahim Khater has been sentenced to an aggregate term of 11 years to the custody of the Juvenile Justice Commission as a result of his previously entered guilty plea for aggravated manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, and an unrelated robbery offense for which he had previously pled guilty to and was originally sentenced to probation.

Authorities say on the afternoon of January 16th, Brick Township police officers,

"responded to a residence in reference to a 911 call for an apparent stabbing. Responding Officers found Mohammed Khater, 38, of Brick Township, with a stab wound to the right side of his abdomen. Mr. Khater was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries."

An investigation revealed that Ibrahim Khater was responsible for his father’s death. That same day, he was taken into custody.

The two aggravated assault charges, as well as the bodily fluids charge, were from incidents that occurred while Khater was being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center, according to Billhimer.

