Man Killed Exiting Parkway in Egg Harbor Township

A single-vehicle accident in Egg Harbor Township has claimed a life.

One killed in Saturday accident

NJ.com is reporting that the accident happened just before 9:30 am.

New Jersey State Police say the man was southbound on the Garden State Parkway when he attempted to exit at 38A in EHT.

On the exit ramp, while negotiating a curve, the man's vehicle went off the road to the left and overturned.

NJ.com says Troy E. Thompson, 62,  of Brick, died as a result of the crash.

No other details are available, and the accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: NJ.com

