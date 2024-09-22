Man Killed Exiting Parkway in Egg Harbor Township
A single-vehicle accident in Egg Harbor Township has claimed a life.
One killed in Saturday accident
NJ.com is reporting that the accident happened just before 9:30 am.
New Jersey State Police say the man was southbound on the Garden State Parkway when he attempted to exit at 38A in EHT.
On the exit ramp, while negotiating a curve, the man's vehicle went off the road to the left and overturned.
NJ.com says Troy E. Thompson, 62, of Brick, died as a result of the crash.
No other details are available, and the accident remains under investigation.
SOURCE: NJ.com
