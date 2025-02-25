Ocean County Man With 157 Cats Pleads Guilty to Cruelty Charges

Having 160 animals living under your roof with you is a bit absurd, isn't it?

It's also cruel - cruel to the animals and cruel to yourself.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Brick man could go to jail

Ocean County's Prosecutor plans to ask for jail time for an Ocean County man who once had 157 cats and three dogs living in his home.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that Jeffrey Finlay, 56, of Brick Township has pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty in connection with a bizarre animal case.

Sentencing is scheduled for April when Bilhimer says the State will ask that Finlay receive six months in jail and a lifetime ban from owning animals. He'll also seek community service that doesn't involve animals.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash Photo by Chris Barbalis on Unsplash loading...

The incident came to light in May 2024

According to BIllhimer, Finlay called the police himself last spring for help in removing all the animals that were in his home.

When they arrived at his home on Mantaloking Road, officers found 160 animals in his home.

"Over the course of 24 hours, the animals were removed from the residence and transferred for treatment and evaluation to the Northern and Southern Ocean County Animal Facilities, which are under the direction of the Ocean County Health Department. Finlay was initially charged with Failure to Provide Care for a Living Animal or Creature."

Throughout the investigation that followed, the county health department reported that 68 cats had serious injuries and had to be euthanized.

In June of 2024, Finlay was charged, and that led to this week's court appearance.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

LOOK: Can you tell the difference between these common pets? Can you tell the difference between a hamster and a guinea pig? How about a betta and a guppy? Test your pet ID skills in our cute quiz. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz