Bridgeton Lottery Player Wins $20,000, Brick Player Wins One Million

Bridgeton Lottery Player Wins $20,000, Brick Player Wins One Million

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The saying goes that you have to play to win.

Some lucky lottery players in Cumberland and Ocean County are now officially winners!

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A $20,000 Lottery Winner in Bridgeton

New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning scratch off ticket was sold in Bridgeton, and it's worth $20,000.

The winning $250,000 Crossword ticket, worth $20,000, was sold at a gas station on North Pearl Street.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward to claim their prize. (The Lottery tracks sales of tickets, and can tell when a big winner is sold.)

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
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Brick Lottery Player Hits One Million Dollar Prize

In Ocean County, lottery officials say a winning $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular ticket was sold at the Wawa on Route 88 in Brick.

Monmouth County also had a one million dollar winning ticket sold last week. The $1,000,000 Spectacular ticket was purchased at the One Stop Food Shop on Main Street in Belford.

One other winning ticket of note: New Jersey Lottery officials say a $10,000 winning ticket was sold in Whiting. The Emerald 5X winning ticket was sold at the The Corner Store on Lacey Road.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Brick, Bridgeton, New Jersey Lottery, South Jersey Trending
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